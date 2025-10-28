Join ETFGI On Wed, Nov 5th In New York City For Its 6th Annual ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summit - View The Agenda

Register now to join ETFGI on Wed, Nov 5th in New York City for its 6th Annual ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summit at The Yale Club, New York. View the agenda and all speakers below.
🗓️ AGENDA 2025 from 8:30 AM – 6:30 PM all times are ET
📍Nov 5th - The Yale Club, 50 Vanderbilt Ave, New York, NY 10017
8:30 AM Registration and Networking in Exhibit Area
9:20 AM Welcoming Remarks
Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, Founder, ETFGI
9:30 AM – 10:00 AM Trends in the ETF Industry from ETFGI Research
Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, Founder, ETFGI
10:00 AM – 10:25 AM Global Macro Outlook
Kristina Hooper, Chief Market Strategist, Man Group
Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, Founder, ETFGI
10:25 AM – 10:45 AM Fireside Chat - Regulatory Update
Trace Rakestraw, Senior Special Counsel, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Richard Vagnoni, Senior Economist, FINRA
Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, Founder, ETFGI
10:45 AM - 11:05 AM Networking Coffee Break
11:05 AM –11:35 AM Innovation, Growth, and Changing Demographics: The ETF Story in the U.S.
Anthony Giordano, Head of ETF Markets Oversight, State Street Investment Management
Paul Schroeder, QQQ Equity Product Strategist, Invesco
Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, Founder, ETFGI
11:35 AM – 12:05 PM The Rise of Active ETFs in the US
Thomas Bonville, Managing Director, Head of Derivative Sales, Clear Street
Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, Founder, ETFGI
12:05 PM - 12:35 PM Are Index ETFs Still Relevant?
Alex Poukchanski, Director, Index Analytics, CRSP
Kirsten Wegner, Chief Executive Officer, Index Industry Association (IIA)
Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, Founder, ETFGI
12:35 PM – 1:20 PM Networking Lunch
1:20 PM – 1:50 PM The Rise of Alternative Strategies in the ETF Wrapper
David Pennella, Managing Director, GTS
Cullen Rogers, CIO, Wedbush Fund Advisers
Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, Founder, ETFGI
1:50 PM - 2:20 PM How Investors Are Selecting and Using ETFs
Eric Biegeleisen, CFA, Partner, Deputy CIO, 3EDGE Asset Management
Leah J. Miller, Vice President, Model Portfolio Strategy, BlackRock
Kim Tilley, Managing Director, Head of Investment Solutions, Lazard Asset Management
Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, Founder, ETFGI
2:20 PM – 2:50 PM Structuring Success: ETF & Mutual Fund Share Classes, Section 351 Exchanges, Section 721 Exchange Funds
Barry Pershkow, Partner, Chapman and Cutler LLP
Stacy Fuller, Partner, K&L Gates
Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, Founder, ETFGI
2:50 PM - 3:10 PM Networking Coffee Break
3:10 PM - 3:40 PM ETF Share Classes: A Practical Guide to Launch
Kip Meadows, Founder, Nottingham
Jeffrey Sardinha, Senior Vice President - Head of ETF Solutions- Americas, State Street
Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, Founder, ETFGI
3:40 PM – 4:20 PM Crypto, Digital Assets and Tokenization: Landscape and Outlook
Anton Kozlov, Investment Strategist, 21shares
Raline Sexton, Director Digital Asset Business Strategy, MarketVector Indexes
Peter J. Shea, Partner, Seward & Kissel LLP
Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, Founder, ETFGI
4:20 PM - 4:50 PM How to Successfully Launch an ETF in Europe
Tara O'Reilly, Partner and Co-Head Asset Management and Investment Funds, Arthur Cox
Paddy Walsh, Head of Commercial, Ireland, CACEIS
Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, Founder, ETFGI
4:50 PM - 5:20 PM Managing Your Career in the ETF Industry – in Partnership with Women in ETFs
Amrita Nandakumar, President, Vident Asset Management
Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, Founder, ETFGI
5:20 PM - 5:25 PM Closing Remarks
Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, Founder, ETFGI
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM Networking Drinks Sponsored by Waystone
