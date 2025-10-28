Join ETFGI On Wed, Nov 5th In New York City For Its 6th Annual ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summit - View The Agenda

Register now to join ETFGI on Wed, Nov 5th in New York City for its 6th Annual ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summit at The Yale Club, New York. View the agenda and all speakers below.

The summit is designed as an educational event to foster deep, insightful discussions on the use, due diligence and selection and best trading practices for ETFs by financial advisors and institutional investors in the United States. Explore how regulatory changes are impacting product development including ETF and mutual fund share classes, Active ETFs, conversions Crypto, digital assets and tokenisation and market structure.



🗓️ AGENDA 2025 from 8:30 AM – 6:30 PM all times are ET

📍Nov 5th - The Yale Club, 50 Vanderbilt Ave, New York, NY 10017



8:30 AM Registration and Networking in Exhibit Area



9:20 AM Welcoming Remarks

Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, Founder, ETFGI



9:30 AM – 10:00 AM Trends in the ETF Industry from ETFGI Research

Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, Founder, ETFGI



10:00 AM – 10:25 AM Global Macro Outlook

Kristina Hooper, Chief Market Strategist, Man Group

Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, Founder, ETFGI



10:25 AM – 10:45 AM Fireside Chat - Regulatory Update

Trace Rakestraw, Senior Special Counsel, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Richard Vagnoni, Senior Economist, FINRA

Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, Founder, ETFGI



10:45 AM - 11:05 AM Networking Coffee Break



11:05 AM –11:35 AM Innovation, Growth, and Changing Demographics: The ETF Story in the U.S.

Anthony Giordano, Head of ETF Markets Oversight, State Street Investment Management

Paul Schroeder, QQQ Equity Product Strategist, Invesco

Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, Founder, ETFGI



11:35 AM – 12:05 PM The Rise of Active ETFs in the US

Thomas Bonville, Managing Director, Head of Derivative Sales, Clear Street

Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, Founder, ETFGI



12:05 PM - 12:35 PM Are Index ETFs Still Relevant?

Alex Poukchanski, Director, Index Analytics, CRSP

Kirsten Wegner, Chief Executive Officer, Index Industry Association (IIA)

Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, Founder, ETFGI



12:35 PM – 1:20 PM Networking Lunch



1:20 PM – 1:50 PM The Rise of Alternative Strategies in the ETF Wrapper

David Pennella, Managing Director, GTS

Cullen Rogers, CIO, Wedbush Fund Advisers

Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, Founder, ETFGI



1:50 PM - 2:20 PM How Investors Are Selecting and Using ETFs

Eric Biegeleisen, CFA, Partner, Deputy CIO, 3EDGE Asset Management

Leah J. Miller, Vice President, Model Portfolio Strategy, BlackRock

Kim Tilley, Managing Director, Head of Investment Solutions, Lazard Asset Management

Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, Founder, ETFGI



2:20 PM – 2:50 PM Structuring Success: ETF & Mutual Fund Share Classes, Section 351 Exchanges, Section 721 Exchange Funds

Barry Pershkow, Partner, Chapman and Cutler LLP

Stacy Fuller, Partner, K&L Gates

Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, Founder, ETFGI



2:50 PM - 3:10 PM Networking Coffee Break



3:10 PM - 3:40 PM ETF Share Classes: A Practical Guide to Launch

Kip Meadows, Founder, Nottingham

Jeffrey Sardinha, Senior Vice President - Head of ETF Solutions- Americas, State Street

Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, Founder, ETFGI



3:40 PM – 4:20 PM Crypto, Digital Assets and Tokenization: Landscape and Outlook

Anton Kozlov, Investment Strategist, 21shares

Raline Sexton, Director Digital Asset Business Strategy, MarketVector Indexes

Peter J. Shea, Partner, Seward & Kissel LLP

Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, Founder, ETFGI



4:20 PM - 4:50 PM How to Successfully Launch an ETF in Europe

Tara O'Reilly, Partner and Co-Head Asset Management and Investment Funds, Arthur Cox

Paddy Walsh, Head of Commercial, Ireland, CACEIS

Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, Founder, ETFGI



4:50 PM - 5:20 PM Managing Your Career in the ETF Industry – in Partnership with Women in ETFs

Amrita Nandakumar, President, Vident Asset Management

Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, Founder, ETFGI



5:20 PM - 5:25 PM Closing Remarks

Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, Founder, ETFGI



5:30 PM - 6:30 PM Networking Drinks Sponsored by Waystone

Upcoming 2025 ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summits:

Borden Ladner Gervais LLP (BLG)’s office! 7th Annual - Canada - Join us to Celebrate 35 Years of ETFs in Toronto, Canada on Dec 9th at’s office! Register now.

Register your interest in attending our 2026 ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summits:

