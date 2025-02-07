Join ETFGI In Celebrating 35 Years Of ETFs In Canada At The ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summit In Toronto On December 9th!

ETFGI is excited to announce that its 7th Annual ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summit - Canada will take place in Toronto at Borden Ladner Gervais LLP (BLG)’s office on December 9th!



The day will begin with an opening bell-ringing ceremony with the TMX Group to celebrate 35 years of ETFs in Canada, followed by a full-day of panel discussions featuring industry leaders and concluding with a networking drinks reception.



The summit is designed as an educational event fostering discussions on the evolving role of ETFs, including active and virtual assets, for financial advisors and institutional investors in Canada. Industry leaders from issuers, regulators, investors, exchanges, and trading firms will share insights on market structure, regulations, trading practices, and technological advancements shaping ETF innovation and usage.



📅Event Date: December 9th

⏰Time: Full day event including a networking drinks reception

📍Location: Borden Ladner Gervais’s office in Toronto

CPD Credits: Earn educational credits

