Join ETFGI In Celebrating 25 Years Of ETFs In Europe At The ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summit In London On May 1st

ETFGI is excited to announce that its 6th Annual ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summit - Europe & Africa will take place in London at the London Stock Exchange on May 1st and virtually on May 2nd!
The event will begin with an opening bell-ringing ceremony at the London Stock Exchange on May 1st to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the first ETFs listed in Europe. This will be followed by a full day of panel discussions featuring industry leaders, concluding with a networking drinks reception. Virtual sessions will take place on May 2nd.
The summit is designed as an educational event fostering discussions on the evolving role of ETFs, including active and virtual assets, for financial advisors and institutional investors in Europe and Africa. Industry leaders from issuers, regulators, investors, exchanges, and trading firms will share insights on market structure, regulations, trading practices, and technological advancements shaping ETF innovation and usage.
📅 Event Date: May 1st in London and May 2nd virtually
⏰Time: Full day event including a networking drinks reception
📍Location: London Stock Exchange, 10 Paternoster Square, London, EC4M 7LS
🆓 Free Registration: For CFA members, buy-side institutional investors, and financial advisors
🐤 Early Bird Discount: Ends March 21st, 2025
CPD Credits: Earn educational credits
2025 ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summits schedule:
ETFGI (www.ETFGI.com) is a leading independent firm which has for over 13 years provided subscription research services providing monthly reports covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, factsheets on all ETFs and ETPs listed globally, consulting services, ETF TV (www.ETFtv.net) and our Annual ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summit educational events.
If you are interested in sponsoring or speaking at any of ETFGI's upcoming events or have any questions, please contact deborah.fuhr@etfgi.com or margareta.hricova@etfgi.com.