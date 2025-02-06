Join ETFGI In Celebrating 25 Years Of ETFs In Europe At The ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summit In London On May 1st

ETFGI is excited to announce that its 6th Annual ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summit - Europe & Africa will take place in London at the London Stock Exchange on May 1st and virtually on May 2nd!



The event will begin with an opening bell-ringing ceremony at the London Stock Exchange on May 1st to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the first ETFs listed in Europe. This will be followed by a full day of panel discussions featuring industry leaders, concluding with a networking drinks reception. Virtual sessions will take place on May 2nd.



Secure your spot now to be part of this landmark event! Register now to join ETFGI!



The summit is designed as an educational event fostering discussions on the evolving role of ETFs, including active and virtual assets, for financial advisors and institutional investors in Europe and Africa. Industry leaders from issuers, regulators, investors, exchanges, and trading firms will share insights on market structure, regulations, trading practices, and technological advancements shaping ETF innovation and usage.



Don’t miss this opportunity to explore key trends and network with experts driving the future of ETFs.



📅 Event Date: May 1st in London and May 2nd virtually

⏰Time: Full day event including a networking drinks reception

📍Location: London Stock Exchange, 10 Paternoster Square, London, EC4M 7LS

🆓 Free Registration: For CFA members, buy-side institutional investors, and financial advisors

🐤 Early Bird Discount: Ends March 21st, 2025

CPD Credits: Earn educational credits

📋View the agenda, speakers, and topics from last year's successful ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summit - Europe & Africa: https://bit.ly/3ZDwyoU



2025 ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summits schedule:

6th Annual - Latin America 2025 (in Mexico City in May). Register your interest at https://bit.ly/3VxDUHZ

6th Annual - Asia Pacific 2025 (in Hong Kong on September 3rd and virtually on September 4th). Register now https://bit.ly/4aCXkBb

6th Annual - Middle East 2025 (in the UAE in October). Register your interest at https://bit.ly/3VxDUHZ

6th Annual - United States 2025 (in New York in November). Register your interest at https://bit.ly/3VxDUHZ

7th Annual - Canada 2025 - Join us to Celebrate 35 Years of ETFs in Canada at Borden Ladner Gervais LLP (BLG) https://bit.ly/40W0AER