Join ACER Webinar: Progress In Europe’s Hydrogen Markets (9 December 2025)

ACER is organising a webinar to present the main conclusions of its second Monitoring Report on European hydrogen markets, which will be published on 2 December 2025.

The event offers an opportunity for stakeholders, policymakers and industry participants to gain insights into ACER’s latest findings and better understand the evolving role of hydrogen in Europe’s energy system.

When and where?

Tuesday 9 December 2025, 11:00-12:00 CET, online.

Why should you join the event?

In this webinar, ACER will:

present the main findings of its 2025 Monitoring Report on European hydrogen markets; and

discuss with stakeholders what is needed to: support hydrogen demand; facilitate efficient network development and investments in electrolysers; narrow the cost gap between renewable hydrogen and fossil alternatives.



Read more & register (for free).