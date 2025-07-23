John Hurley Confirmed By The United States Senate - Will Serve As Under Secretary For Terrorism And Financial Intelligence At The U.S. Department Of The Treasury

Today, the United States Senate confirmed John Hurley to be the next Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence at the United States Department of the Treasury.

“It is a great honor and privilege to serve as Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence at such a crucial time for the United States. I am extraordinarily grateful to President Trump and Secretary Bessent for their trust and leadership,” said John Hurley. “I look forward to working with Secretary Bessent as we seek to advance the Trump Administration’s national security and policy goals and protect our financial system from abuse by terrorists, drug traffickers, cyber criminals, and other illicit actors.”

“I am thrilled to have John on the team as Treasury’s Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence,” said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. “John’s extensive private sector experience, military service, and previous service on President Trump’s Intelligence Advisory Board make him uniquely qualified to serve the American people in this very important role.”