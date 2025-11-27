Johan Almenberg Appointed New Director General Of Finansinspektionen

The Swedish Government has appointed Johan Almenberg the new director general of FI today.

Johan Almenberg has a long and extensive background in matters relating to the financial markets and has held positions at Sveriges Riksbank, the National Institute of Economic Research, and Finansinspektionen.

He is an associate professor in economics and has been a state secretary at the Ministry of Finance since 2022.

Johan Almenberg will take over as the director general of FI on 1 December.

Photo: Regeringskansliet/Kristian Pohl