Joachim Nagel To Leave The Supervisory Board Of Deutsche Börse AG At The End Of June - Andreas Gottschling Is Expected To Be Appointed As Successor In Early July

Joachim Nagel will leave the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Börse AG on 30 June. He has been a member of the committee since May 2018 and is currently Chairman of the Risk Committee. On 1 November, Nagel will also leave the Executive Board of KfW Group to join the Bank for International Settlements in Basel (BIS).
Andreas Gottschling is expected to be appointed as his successor on the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Börse at the beginning of July. Gottschling has been a member of the Board of Directors of Credit Suisse Group in Zurich since April 2017. The 52-year-old serves as Chairman of the Risk Committee, and member of the Audit and the Governance & Nominations Committee.
The Supervisory Board of Deutsche Börse AG has a total of 16 members.