Jerome H. Powell Sworn In For Second Term As Chair Of The Board Of Governors Of The Federal Reserve System

Jerome H. Powell on Monday took the oath of office for his second term as Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Chair Powell's oath was administered by Vice Chair Lael Brainard in the press briefing room of the Board's Martin building.

President Biden re-nominated Mr. Powell in November 2021, and he was confirmed by the United States Senate on May 12, 2022. His new term as Chair ends on May 15, 2026, and his term as a member of the Board ends on January 31, 2028.

A biography of Chair Powell is available on the Board's website here.