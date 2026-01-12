Jason Keogh Joins Sage Capital Management As Sales Director

Jason Keogh has joined Sage Capital Management as a Sales Director, with responsibility for driving global growth from hedge funds, asset managers, trading firms, and brokerages.

With over 30 years’ experience in the financial markets, Jason Keogh is a seasoned sales, trading, and business development professional with deep expertise across TradFi, fintech and digital assets. He joins Sage Capital Management from Fusion Capital, where he was International Sales Director for the last two years, managing a global sales team.

Jason has a broad perspective of institutional client needs from senior sales and trading roles at a broad range of financial institutions and fintech firms. His experience spans global banks including Credit Lyonnais, Oppenheimer, and Raymond James; brokers such as Sucden Financial, Old Mutual, and StoneX; and fintech and digital asset firms including EXANTE and Skarb. His extensive knowledge across multiple asset classes and broad global network of clients, contacts, and counterparties enables him to identify opportunities and deliver tailored solutions in rapidly evolving market environments.

Nathan Sage, CEO, Sage Capital Management added, “Jason is very well known and highly respected in the industry, with a proven track record in driving revenue growth, building strategic partnerships, and managing client relationships across a diverse portfolio of high net worth and institutional clients. Sage Capital Management has ambitious growth plans – with major news about our offering to be announced imminently. Jason’s depth of experience and strong network will be a significant asset. He is a natural fit for Sage Capital Management and we are delighted to welcome him to the team.”

Jason Keogh added: “Sage Capital Management has built an excellent reputation as a one-stop-shop multi-product digital asset firm. I wanted to join the business because of its compelling product offering, experienced team, robust regulatory framework, and strong balance sheet. From everything I have seen to date, Sage Capital Management ticks all the boxes for what the market is looking for – and I am excited to play a significant role in its next growth phase.”