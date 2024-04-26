Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Japan’s Impact Consortium - Impact Forum

Date 26/04/2024

Japan’s Impact Consortium新しいウィンドウで開きますwas launched with public-private collaboration in November 2023, as an interactive-communication platform where impact-driven stakeholders could join in and share their expertise and experiences. The first Impact Forum will be hosted by the JFSA to provide opportunities to share market’s views and commitments to impact, as well as raise awareness on the need for investment that would create environmental or social impact and to enhance sustainability for businesses and the economy.

Click here for full details.

