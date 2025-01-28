The Government of Japan is advancing its initiatives to establish Japan as an international financial center and promote Japan as a leading asset management center.

As part of these efforts, the Government of Japan held the Japan Weeks in the fall of 2023 and 2024. During Japan Weeks 2023 and 2024, various events were held with the participation of overseas investors and asset management companies.

In order to strengthen communication with overseas investors, a third round of Japan Weeks will be held in the fall of 2025. Its core week is from October 20 to October 24, and a variety of events will be held including the weeks before and after that.

During this core week, an annual meeting of the Asset Management Forum will be held to publish the discussions that have taken place among asset management companies since its launch.

For more details, the Japan Weeks 2025 official website will be launched.