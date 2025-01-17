Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Japan Securities And Exchange Surveillance Commission: Recommendation For Administrative Monetary Penalty Payment Order For Insider Trading In Shares Of Demae-Can Co., Ltd. By An Individual Residing Abroad

Date 17/01/2025

The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission today made a recommendation to the Prime Minister and the Commissioner of the Financial Services Agency that an administrative monetary penalty payment order be issued in regard to insider trading in the stock of Demae-can Co., Ltd. by an individual residing abroad pursuant to Article 20(1) of the Act for Establishment of the Financial Services Agency. This recommendation is based on the findings of an investigation into a suspected instance of insider trading, whereby the following violation of laws and ordinances was identified.

