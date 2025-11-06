Japan Securities And Exchange Surveillance Commission: Accusation Regarding The Submission Of False Securities Registration Statements Etc. Related To Alt Inc.

Today, the Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission filed an accusation with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office against one corporation and four individuals on suspicion of violating the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act (submission of false securities registration statements etc.). The details of the alleged offense subject to accusation are as follows.

１．Details of the Offense Subject to Accusation

The Suspected Corporation, alt Inc. (hereinafter referred to as the "Suspected Corporation"), is a company headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo, engaged in the research and development of artificial intelligence and related technologies, as well as the planning, development, and operation of related services. Suspect A served as the Representative Director and President of the Suspected Corporation and oversaw all of its operations; Suspect B served as Director and Chief Financial Officer and oversaw financial operations; Suspect C served as General Manager of the AI Solutions Division and oversaw sales operations; and Suspect D served as General Manager of the Finance and Accounting Department and oversaw accounting operations. The four suspects, acting in concert,

