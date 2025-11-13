Japan Fintech Week 2026 And Newsletter

- About the Japan Fintech Week
JFSA hosted "Japan Fintech Week 2025" in March this year. More than 20,000 people involved in the domestic and overseas fintech community gathered for lively discussions and networking.
In order to communicate the appeal of Japanese fintech to the world and create business opportunities for further development of fintech, we will continue to hold "Japan Fintech Week 2026". It will be held from February 24 to March 6.
A variety of fintech-related events will be held, bringing together global fintech global community to engage, connect, and collaborate on issues relating to the development of financial services, public policy and technology.
- Details of the Japan Fintech Week 2026
Dates :February 24 to March 6, 2026
Location :Various locations in Tokyo and regional cities
Events held last year :Total number of participants: About 20,000
Participating countries: 70 or more
Number of related events: 82
Events information :Click herefor JFW 2026 official website
Click herefor the Japan Fintech Week 2026 Official Event Application Form
* We will hold fintech-related events in collaboration with various public and private organizations.
For collaboration inquiries regarding JFW 2026, please feel free to contact us: jfw[at sign]fsa.go.jp
(* Please change [at sign] to @) The related events will be posted on the JFW official website.