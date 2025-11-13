Japan Fintech Week 2026 And Newsletter

JFSA hosted "Japan Fintech Week 2025" in March this year. More than 20,000 people involved in the domestic and overseas fintech community gathered for lively discussions and networking.

In order to communicate the appeal of Japanese fintech to the world and create business opportunities for further development of fintech, we will continue to hold "Japan Fintech Week 2026". It will be held from February 24 to March 6.

A variety of fintech-related events will be held, bringing together global fintech global community to engage, connect, and collaborate on issues relating to the development of financial services, public policy and technology.