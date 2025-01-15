Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Japan Financial Services Agency: Working Group On Improving Internal Audits Of Financial Institutions

Date 15/01/2025

Summary

The FSA has decided to establish a “Working Group on Improving Internal Audits of Financial Institutions” to discuss issues involved in internal audits with related organizations and external experts.
In September 2024, the FSA published “Monitoring Report for Improving Internal Audits of Financial Institutions (2024)” which summarizes the monitoring results of not only large banking groups but also regional financial institutions, large securities companies, and large insurance companies, with the FSA’s recognition of issues and expectations.
The report mentions that the FSA will continue to promote the improvement of internal audits by proceeding with in-depth monitoring of financial institutions and that the FSA will consider the necessity of updating the “PDFCurrent Situation and Issues for Improving Internal Audits of Financial Institutions”  (hereinafter referred to as the “Current Situation and Issues”) based on the results of the monitoring and international trends regarding internal audit, including reconsideration of classification of internal audits levels (phases).
The FSA believes that “Current Situation and Issues” should be updated to be able to present viewpoints that encourage improvements in the internal audits of entire financial institutions and that secure trust in them from domestic and foreign stakeholders. In addition, “Current Situation and Issues” should be able to be utilized also by non-financial institutions and overseas financial regulators.
Based on discussions in the working group, the FSA will consider updating “Current Situation and Issues.”

Participating organizations

  • Financial industry associations (Representative companies)

   Japanese Bankers Association
      Regional Banks Association of Japan
      The Second Association of Regional Banks
 　  The National Association of Shinkin Banks
 　  Shinkumi Banks Association of Japan
  　 National Association of Labour Banks
 
      The Life Insurance Association of Japan
      The General Insurance Association of Japan
 
      Japan Securities Dealers Association
 
      Japan Financial Services Association
      Japan Payment Service Association
      Japan Virtual and Crypto assets Exchange Association
 
      The Institute of Internal Auditors Japan
      External institutions such as consulting firms
 
 Participating organizations may be made additions to or changed.

Contact

Inspection Administrator Office / the Office of Inspection on Risk Management, Risk Analysis Division, Strategy Development and Management Bureau, Financial Services Agency

Tel +81-(0)3-3506-6000

