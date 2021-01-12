Japan Financial Services Agency: The Financial Market Entry Office

In order to expand Japan’s role as an international financial center (Finance Place Japan), the Japanese Government is committed to making its capital markets more attractive with strategic initiatives and to creating an environment that attracts foreign businesses and highly-skilled foreign professionals.
As a part of the initiatives, the Financial Services Agency (“FSA”) and Local Finance Bureaus (”LFBs”) established ”Financial Market Entry Office” (the ”Office”) on January 12, 2021 to handle all the regulatory process from pre-application consultation, registration, to supervision after the registration for newly entering asset management firms as a single point of contact with all the communications available in English.
The communications will be available in English and online (video conferences). For details, please refer to “Functions of Financial Market Entry Office” section below.
The Office will also serve as a contact point for any inquiry on procedures under financial laws and regulations in connection with the establishment of a business base in Japan by all types of foreign financial business operators. The Office will take over the role of the Financial Market Entry Consultation Desk (business base establishment support in Japan). Please refer to “Attention” section at the bottom of this page.
Reference : Summary diagram of the above measures
|Office hours: Weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. (JST).
E-mail: marketentry@fsa.go.jp
Phone: +81-3-3506-7109
* Complex inquiries are best submitted in writing via e-mail with any relevant information attached whenever possible and appropriate, so that the Office can ensure a timely response.
Functions of Financial Market Entry Office
The Office, as a single point of contact, assumes the following functions:
(1) Pre-application consultation
The Office accepts and responds to inquiries from all types of foreign business operators including foreign asset management firms. Communication will be available both in English and Japanese in the course of pre-application consultation on interpretation/applicability of laws and regulations or business models and practice feasibility pertaining to the registration as a financial instruments business operator.
The Office also accepts and responds to inquiries regarding the ”Guidebook for Registration of Investment Management Business and Other Financial Instruments Businesses,” which is mentioned below.
(2) Registration
Communication in registration procedures for newly entering asset management firms ("applicant(s)") will be available in English, provided that an applicant fulfills both of the following categories (a) and (b). In other cases, the applicant will be referred to the proper contact point.
(a) Applicant who falls under either of the following categories
① Applicant who is authorized to conduct asset management business or investment advisory business in a foreign jurisdiction or a relevant company of such an entity
② Applicant who has worked in the above entity as a senior officer or employee (i.e. where he/she is named as a senior officer or an important employee in the application documents)
(b) Application for either of the following types of business under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act (“FIEA”)
① Investment Management Business (Article 28(4) of FIEA)
② Investment Advisory and Agency Business (Article 28(3) of FIEA)
③ Type-II Financial Instruments Business relevant to asset management business in either of the following cases
(i) where selling a beneficial certificate of an investment trust or a fund established by itself (Article 28(2)(i) of FIEA)
(ii) where conducting a so-called Deemed Type-II Financial Instruments Business operated by Asset Management Company of an Investment Corporation or an operator of Investment Management Business for Qualified Investors (Article 196(2) of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations and Article 29-5(2) of FIEA)
(3) Post-registration supervision
(4) List of documents that can be prepared in English
About the Guidebook
The FSA has published “Guidebook for Registration of Investment Management Business and Other Financial Instruments Businesses” (the “Guidebook”) for the purpose of providing information concerning the procedures for registration for Investment Management Business and other Financial Instruments Businesses. In an easily understandable way, using flowcharts and illustrations, the Guidebook explains the types of registration to be required for each of the major business schemes related to asset management business, while providing an overview of the procedure for registration screening and explanations on the requirements for registration. It is hopeful that those who consider operating asset management business in Japan will find this Guidebook useful.
Reference :Guidebook for Registration of Investment Management Business and Other Financial Instruments Businesses
Moreover, please refer to the following page for the English guidebook on the necessary procedures for foreign asset managers planning to establish a business base in Japan (compiled by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government with the cooperation of the FSA).
Reference : Guidance to the Asset Management Industry in Japan
Cooperation with local governments, etc.
The information provided to the Office may be shared with the relevant local governments and organizations in accordance with the contents of your inquiries. Please refer to the following for information.
・Global Finance Centre (Fukuoka City Government)
・Invest Japan Business Support Center (IBSC) (Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO))
Attention
〇Please see for the amendments to the Cabinet Office Order, etc. to allow applications for registration in English.
〇The FSA established the “Financial Market Entry Consultation Desk” (the “Desk”) on April 1, 2017, and it had served as a contact point for any inquiry on procedures under financial laws and regulations in connection with the establishment of a business base in Japan by all types of foreign financial business operators. Requests for consultations received by the Desk have been inherited by the Office along with all the functions of the Desk, including the detailed records of the pre-application consultation.
〇For more information on the past activities of the Desk, please refer here.