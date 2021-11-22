Japan Financial Services Agency: The Financial Market Entry Office

In order to expand Japan’s role as an international financial center, the Japanese Government is committed to making its capital markets more attractive with strategic initiatives and to creating an environment that attracts foreign businesses and highly-skilled foreign professionals.
As a part of the initiatives, the Financial Services Agency (“FSA”) and Local Finance Bureaus (”LFBs”) established the ”Financial Market Entry Office” (the ”Office”) on January 12, 2021 to handle all the regulatory process from pre-application consultation, registration, to supervision after the registration for newly entering asset management firms as a single point of contact with all the communications available in English.
The communications will be available in English and online (video conferences). For details, please refer to “Functions of Financial Market Entry Office” section below.
The Office will also serve as a contact point for any inquiry on procedures under financial laws and regulations in connection with the establishment of a business base in Japan by all types of foreign financial business operators. The Office will take over the role of the Financial Market Entry Consultation Desk (business base establishment support in Japan). Please refer to “Attention” section at the bottom of this page.
Contact
Please contact us at the address below.
|Office hours: Weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. (JST).
E-mail: marketentry@fsa.go.jp
Phone: +81-3-6667-0551
Address: 7th Floor, FinGATE TERRACE, 8-1 Nihonbashi-kabuto-cho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
* Complex inquiries are best submitted in writing via e-mail with any relevant information attached whenever possible and appropriate, so that the Office can ensure a timely response.
Functions of Financial Market Entry Office
(1) Pre-application consultation
The Office accepts and responds to inquiries from all types of foreign business operators including foreign asset management firms. Communication will be available both in English and Japanese in the course of pre-application consultation on interpretation/applicability of laws and regulations or business models and practice feasibility pertaining to the registration as a financial instruments business operator.
The Office also accepts and responds to inquiries regarding the ”Guidebook for Registration of Investment Management Business and Other Financial Instruments Businesses,” which is mentioned below. Consultations regarding notification of Specially Permitted Business for Foreign Investors, etc. (Article 63-8 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act (hereinafter the "FIEA")) and Specially Permitted Business during Transition Period (Article 3-3 of the Supplementary Provisions of the FIEA) are also accepted.
Communication in registration procedures for newly entering asset management firms ("applicant(s)") will be available in English, provided that an applicant fulfills both of the following categories (a) and (b). In other cases, the applicant will be referred to the proper contact point.
(a) Applicant who falls under either of the following categories
① Applicant who is authorized to conduct asset management business or investment advisory business in a foreign jurisdiction or a relevant company of such an entity
② Applicant who has worked in the above entity as a senior officer or employee (i.e. where he/she is named as a senior officer or an important employee in the application documents)
(b) Application for either of the following types of business under the FIEA
① Investment Management Business (Article 28(4) of FIEA)
② Investment Advisory and Agency Business (Article 28(3) of FIEA)
③ Type-II Financial Instruments Business relevant to asset management business in either of the following cases
(i) where selling a beneficial certificate of an investment trust or a fund established by itself (Article 28(2)(i) of FIEA)
(ii) where conducting a so-called Deemed Type-II Financial Instruments Business operated by Asset Management Company of an Investment Corporation or an operator of Investment Management Business for Qualified Investors (Article 196(2) of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations and Article 29-5(2) of FIEA)
(3) Post-registration supervision
(4) List of documents that can be prepared in English
About the Guidebook
Moreover, please refer to the following page for the English guidebook on the necessary procedures for foreign asset managers and FinTech companies planning to establish a business base in Japan (compiled by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government with the cooperation of the FSA).
Cooperation with local governments, etc.
Attention
〇The First Registration Case Using the Financial Market Entry Office
〇Please click here for the amendments to the Cabinet Office Order, etc. to allow applications for registration in English.
〇Please click here (available only in Japanese) for the revision of the Cabinet Order and the Cabinet Office Order related to Specially Permitted Business for Foreign Investors, etc. / Specially Permitted Business during Transition Period.
〇The FSA established the “Financial Market Entry Consultation Desk” (the “Desk”) on April 1, 2017, and it had served as a contact point for any inquiry on procedures under financial laws and regulations in connection with the establishment of a business base in Japan by all types of foreign financial business operators. Requests for consultations received by the Desk have been inherited by the Office along with all the functions of the Desk, including the detailed records of the pre-application consultation.
〇For more information on the past activities of the Desk, please refer here.