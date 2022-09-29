BV_Trial Banner.gif
Japan Financial Services Agency: Supervisory Guidance On Climate-Related Risk Management And Client Engagement

Date 29/09/2022

The "JFSA’s supervisory approaches - Replacing checklists with engagement" (released in June 2018) lays out the basic concepts and approaches in common to overall inspections and supervisions. It also stipulates that the Financial Services Agency of Japan ("FSA") is to present concepts and approaches for each specific theme and area in the form of theme/area-specific documents ("Discussion Papers"), which serve as reference in dialogue between the FSA and financial institutions.

