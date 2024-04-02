Japan Financial Services Agency: Revision Of "Frequently Asked Questions Regarding “Guidelines For Anti-Money Laundering And Combating The Financing Of Terrorism”"

The FSA revised "Frequently Asked Questions Regarding “Guidelines for Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism”"("FAQs") (issued in March 2021, last revision: August 2022), in order to serve financial institutions' efforts to enhance effectiveness of their AML/CFT framework.

*The original texts of the FAQs are prepared in Japanese, and this translation is only provisional. The translation is to be used solely as reference material to aid the understanding of the FAQs and is subject to any future changes.