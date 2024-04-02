Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Japan Financial Services Agency: Revision Of "Frequently Asked Questions Regarding “Guidelines For Anti-Money Laundering And Combating The Financing Of Terrorism”"

Date 02/04/2024

The FSA revised "Frequently Asked Questions Regarding “Guidelines for Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism”"("FAQs") (issued in March 2021, last revision: August 2022), in order to serve financial institutions' efforts to enhance effectiveness of their AML/CFT framework.

"Frequently Asked Questions Regarding “Guidelines for Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism”"

*The original texts of the FAQs are prepared in Japanese, and this translation is only provisional. The translation is to be used solely as reference material to aid the understanding of the FAQs and is subject to any future changes.

