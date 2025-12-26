Japan Financial Services Agency Publishes The Status Of Loans Held By All Banks As Of The End Of March 2025, Based On The Financial Reconstruction Act

1. Loans based on the Financial Reconstruction Act (FRA)

The total amount of loans held by all banks as of the end of March 2025, based on the definition in the FRA (Act No.132 of 1998), is 8.4 trillion yen. The figure decreased by 1.2 trillion yen from 9.6 trillion yen as of end-March 2024.

Total amount of loans based on the Financial Reconstruction Act (End of March 2025) 8.4 trillion yen (▲1.2 trillion yen from the end of March 2024) (Of which,) “Special attention loans” 2.0 trillion yen (▲0.2 trillion yen from the end of March 2024) (Of which,) “Doubtful loans” 5.2 trillion yen (▲0.8 trillion yen from the end of March 2024) (Of which,) “Bankrupt/de facto bankrupt loans” 1.1 trillion yen (▲0.1 trillion yen from the end of March 2024)

2. Specific provisions for loan losses

The total amount of specific provisions for loan losses as of the end of March 2025 stands at 2.0 trillion yen. The figure decreased by 0.3 trillion yen from 2.3 trillion yen as of the end of March 2024.

3. Total loss amount from the disposal of non-performing loans (NPLs)

The total loss amount from the disposal of NPLs from April 2024 to March 2025 was 0.2 trillion yen. The figure decreased by 0.6 trillion yen from 0.8 trillion yen as of the end of March 2024.