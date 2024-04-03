Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Japan Financial Services Agency Publishes The Status Of Loans Held By All Banks As Of The End Of September 2023, Based On The Financial Reconstruction Act

Date 03/04/2024

  • Loans based on the Financial Reconstruction Act (FRA)

 

The total amount of loans held by all banks as of the end of September 2023, based on the definition in the FRA (Act No. 132 of 1998), is 8.8 trillion yen. The figure decreased by 13 billion yen from 8.8 trillion yen as of the end of March 2023.

Total amount of loans based on the Financial Reconstruction Act (End of September 2022) 8.8 trillion yen (-0.0 trillion yen from the end of March 2023)
(Of which,) “Special attention loans” 2.2 trillion yen (+0.1 trillion yen from the end of March 2023)
(Of which,) “Doubtful loans” 5.3 trillion yen (-0.2 trillion yen from the end of March 2023)
(Of which,) “Bankrupt/de facto bankrupt loans” 1.2 trillion yen (+0.0 trillion yen from the end of March 2023)

(Note)

All the figures are rounded down to the nearest 0.1 trillion yen.

