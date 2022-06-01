Japan Financial Services Agency: Publication Of The Key Results Of The Survey On JBA TIBOR Exposures By JBA TIBOR Administration

On May 31, 2022, JBA TIBOR Administration ("JBATA"), which is "Specified Financial Benchmark Administrator", released a summary of the results of the Survey on JBA TIBOR Exposures (as of December 31, 2021).

For further details, please refer to the following :



the Key Results of the Survey on JBA TIBOR Exposures (JBA TIBOR Administration)

- May 31, 2022

JBATA continues to enhance the transparency, robustness, and reliability of JBA TIBOR (Euroyen TIBOR and Japanese Yen TIBOR). Based on the results of this survey, JBATA intends to undertake public consultation on the issues involved in setting fallback rates to JBA TIBOR. It also plans to undertake further public consultation on potential permanent cessation of Euroyen TIBOR at the end of December 2024.

The Financial Services Agency will support these efforts to enhance the robustness and reliability of Yen interest rate benchmark.