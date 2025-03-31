Japan Financial Services Agency: Publication Of The Finalized Discussion Paper On "Issues And Practices For Dialogue On Validation Of Effectiveness Of AML/CFT Frameworks"

The FSA finalized the Discussion Paper on "Issues and Practices for Dialogue on Validation of Effectiveness of AML/CFT Frameworks". The Discussion Paper mainly outlines the concept of "validation of effectiveness" required of FIs in the "Guidelines for Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism" and how to proceed with dialogue between FIs and FSA, and reflects amendments based on comments received through public consultation.

*The original texts of the Discussion Paper are prepared in Japanese, and this translation is only provisional. The translation is to be used solely as reference material to aid the understanding of the Discussion Paper and is subject to any future changes.