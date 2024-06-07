Japan Financial Services Agency: Publication Of The "Action Program For Corporate Governance Reform 2024: Principles Into Practice"

The Council of Experts Concerning the Follow-up of Japan's Stewardship Code and Japan's Corporate Governance Code (Chairman: Hideki Kanda, Emeritus Professor, University of Tokyo) has now published the opinion statement No.7 "Action Program for Corporate Governance Reform 2024: Principles into Practice".

This Opinion Statement makes recommendations regarding putting corporate governance reform "into practice" of corporate governance reform based on self-motivated changes in the mindsets of companies and investors through examining and sharing specific measures, Going back to the spirit of the Codes.