Japan Financial Services Agency: Publication Of The "Action Program For Corporate Governance Reform 2024: Principles Into Practice"

The Council of Experts Concerning the Follow-up of Japan's Stewardship Code and Japan's Corporate Governance Code (Chairman: Hideki Kanda, Emeritus Professor, University of Tokyo) has now published the opinion statement No.7 "Action Program for Corporate Governance Reform 2024: Principles into Practice".
This Opinion Statement makes recommendations regarding putting corporate governance reform "into practice" of corporate governance reform based on self-motivated changes in the mindsets of companies and investors through examining and sharing specific measures, Going back to the spirit of the Codes.
- Action Program for Corporate Governance Reform 2024: Principles into Practice
- Overview of the Action Program 2024
