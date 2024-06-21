Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 dxFeed_Innovative_468x60_Devexp.jpg dxFeed_Yr_MktDataPrev__468x60_D.jpg dxFeed_NexGen_468x60_DevExperts.jpg

Japan Financial Services Agency: Public-Private Initiatives To Support New Entrants Of Emerging Asset Managers (Japanese EMP)

Date 21/06/2024

Overview

The Government of Japan has published "Policy Plan for Promoting Japan as a Leading Asset Management Center" on December 13th, 2023.

As a part of the plan for reforming Japan’s asset management sector, the government has developed the program to support new entrants (Japanese EMP) for facilitating entrustment to emerging asset managers through joint public-private initiatives.

The government and the FSA are taking the following policy measures as below for this program.

Policy Measures

1. The FSA publishes the examples of initiatives taken by financial institutions related to emerging managers.

2. The Investment Trusts Association, Japan, and The Japan Investment Advisers Association publishes a list of emerging asset managers (entry list).

3. To promote new entry of firms into the asset management sector, the government will deregulate to allow asset managers outsource middle- and back-office operations and entrusting all asset management mandates to a business entity whose quality of services has been appropriately secured (Effective May 2025).

4. It is written in the asset owner principles (proposal), “it is important not to exclude emerging managers simply because they have only a few years of experience.”

  • Asset owner principlesopen new window (Cabinet Secretariat website) (Available in Japanese, English version will be published by the end of June 2024.)

5. The discussion related to emerging managers will be held at the launch event of Asset Management Forum in Japan Weeks in autumn 2024.

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg