Japan Financial Services Agency: International Forum Of Independent Audit Regulators Published The Report On 2024 Survey Of Inspection Findings

The International Forum of Independent Audit Regulators (IFIAR) released “Survey of Inspection Findings 2024”, a report on the results of its 13th annual survey of audit inspection findings identified by IFIAR member audit oversight bodies.
The Certified Public Accountants and Auditing Oversight Board has participated in the task force to prepare the report, and will continue to contribute to the project.
Please see the following documents for more details.
- Stakeholder Announcement（PDF:146KB）
- Survey of Inspection Findings 2024（PDF:674KB）