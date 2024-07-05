Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 dxFeed_Innovative_468x60_Devexp.jpg dxFeed_Yr_MktDataPrev__468x60_D.jpg dxFeed_NexGen_468x60_DevExperts.jpg

Japan Financial Services Agency: "Insights From Dialogue On Enhancing Sustainability Investment Products" Announced

Date 05/07/2024

Dialogue on Enhancing Sustainability Investment Products has been held four times since December 2023. A wide of stakeholders related to sustainability investment products, including asset managers, distributors, investees, and retail investors, financial industry associations, participated in the dialogue and discussed the points for promoting the expansion and provision of sustainability investment products that are attractive to individuals.

Based on the future challenges and issues gained through those dialogues, FSA published “Insights from Dialogue on Enhancing Sustainability Investment Products”.

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg