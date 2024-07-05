Japan Financial Services Agency: "Insights From Dialogue On Enhancing Sustainability Investment Products" Announced

Dialogue on Enhancing Sustainability Investment Products has been held four times since December 2023. A wide of stakeholders related to sustainability investment products, including asset managers, distributors, investees, and retail investors, financial industry associations, participated in the dialogue and discussed the points for promoting the expansion and provision of sustainability investment products that are attractive to individuals.

Based on the future challenges and issues gained through those dialogues, FSA published “Insights from Dialogue on Enhancing Sustainability Investment Products”.