Japan Financial Services Agency - Hosting Overseas Regulatory Officials At The Global Financial Partnership Center - 27th Program: 11 Securities Regulatory Authorities

The Global Financial Partnership Center (GLOPAC) invites officials from financial authorities in emerging economies to Japan and provides training programs with the aim of promoting dialogue on policy issues related to financial markets and strengthening collaboration with overseas financial authorities. From November 11 to November 19, 2025, GLOPAC hosted the 27th program, welcoming 11 officials from overseas securities regulatory authorities. The program introduced the Financial Services Agency’s approach to key issues in Policy Plan for Promoting Japan as a Leading Asset Management Center and facilitated discussions on relevant policy challenges. For more details, please refer here .

