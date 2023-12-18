BV_Trial Banner.gif
Japan Financial Services Agency: Financial Industry-Wide Cybersecurity Exercise (Delta Wall VIII)

Date 18/12/2023

Large-scale cyberattacks are increasingly observed across the world. Techniques used by attackers become further sophisticated and complicated. Similarly, in Japan, cyberattacks increasingly cause disruption of business operations, compromise of confidential information and financial losses. Threats of cyberattacks potentially pose significant risks that could undermine financial stability. 

To respond to this threat, the Financial Services Agency conducted the eighth Financial Industry-Wide Cybersecurity Exercise (Delta Wall VIII*) with the aim of further enhancing the capabilities of the entire financial industry to respond to cyber incidents. The overview of the Delta Wall VIII is available through the link below.

   *The name “Delta Wall” represents the three key viewpoints for enhancing cybersecurity: self-help, mutual assistance, and public assistance.

 

