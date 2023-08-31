BV_Trial Banner.gif
Japan Financial Services Agency: Comment Letter On The International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB)’s Request For Information Consultation On Agenda Priorities

Date 31/08/2023

On August 30, 2023, the FSA submitted a comment letter to the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) Chair in response to the ISSB’s Request for Information “Consultation on Agenda Priorities” (*1) published on May 4, 2023. The comment letter is accompanied by a cover letter by SUZUKI Shunichi, Minister of State for Financial Services.


 
Please see below for the details.

 

 

IFRS Foundation's website 


(*1) For more information on the ISSB's Request for Information "Consultation on Agenda Priorities," please visit the website of the IFRS Foundation .

 
Comment letter on the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB)’s Request for Information Consultation on Agenda Priorities

Corporate Accounting and Disclosure division, Policy and Markets Bureau

Tel +81-(0)3-3506-6000(main)

