Japan Financial Services Agency: Comment Letter On The International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB)’s Request For Information Consultation On Agenda Priorities

On August 30, 2023, the FSA submitted a comment letter to the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) Chair in response to the ISSB’s Request for Information “Consultation on Agenda Priorities” (*1) published on May 4, 2023. The comment letter is accompanied by a cover letter by SUZUKI Shunichi, Minister of State for Financial Services.
Please see below for the details.
- Cover letter from Minister of State for Financial Services SUZUKI Shunichi to the Chair of the ISSB （PDF: 580 KB)
- Comment letter on the ISSB’s Request for Information Consultation on Agenda Priorities (PDF: 6,901KB)
(*1) For more information on the ISSB’s Request for Information “Consultation on Agenda Priorities,” please visit the website of the IFRS Foundation .
