Japan Financial Services Agency Blockchain International Joint Research Project - Research Report On "The Evolution Of Tokenization In The Financial Sector And The Feasibility Of The Use Of Blockchain Technology For RegTech/SupTech”

Technological innovations such as blockchain have the potential to not only digitize financial services but also to implement financial systems with a certain degree of programmability through the tokenization of payment methods and financial products (e.g., stable coins, tokenized deposits, security tokens). It is imperative to identify and analyze key issues for the development of a robust financial system, while considering both the opportunities and risks associated with these advancements, including crypto-assets, which represent the initial application of blockchain technology.

