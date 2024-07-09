Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Japan Financial Services Agency: Assistant Commissioner Of The International Affairs Office Re-Elected As Co-Chair Of FATF Policy Development Group

Date 09/07/2024

HABUCHI Takahide, Assistant Commissioner of the International Affairs Office of the Financial Services Agency (FSA) was re-elected as Co-Chair of Policy Development Group (PDG) of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) after his first term to June 2024. His new term as a PDG Co-Chair will be two years from July 2024 to June 2026. The PDG is one of the five standing committees at the FATF and is responsible for policy developments at the FATF, including revision of FATF Standards (recommendations and interpretive notes).

(*) FATF (Financial Action Task Force) is an intergovernmental body that promotes international coordination against money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing. For details, please see the FATF’s website新しいウィンドウで開きます.

