Japan Exchange Group: Trading Overview In Year 2025 & December 2025

Japan Exchange Group released Trading Overview in Year 2025 & December 2025.
Cash Equity Market
- In 2025, annual trading value for the Prime Market (domestic common stocks) was JPY 1,419. 5587 trillion, an all-time high.
- For domestic ETFs, annual trading value was JPY 75.3369 trillion, the second-highest on record.
- In the REIT market, annual trading value was JPY 12.5915 trillion, the eighth-highest on record.
Derivatives Market
- In 2025, total derivatives trading volume was 418,754,394 contracts and recorded the third highest.
- In 2025, total derivatives trading value was JPY 3,742 trillion and recorded the second highest.
- In 2025, trading volume for the night session was 168,494,800 contracts and recorded the third highest and the ratio of the night session was 40.2%.
- In 2025, trading volume for Securities Options was 3,438,374 contracts and the highest record.
- In 2025, trading volume for Nikkei 225 micro Futures, Nikkei 225 mini Options, 3-Month TONA Futures, mini 20-year JGB Futures, East Area Baseload Electricity Futures and West Area Baseload Electricity Futures recorded the highest.
- In December 2025, total derivatives trading volume was 31,434,061 contracts.
- In December 2025, total derivatives trading value reached JPY 418 trillion and the second highest record for December.
- In December 2025, trading volume for the night session and the ratio of the night session were 11,310,348 contracts and 36.0%.
(note)
･Changes in line with the TSE Market Restructuring
In line with the TSE market restructuring put into effect on April 4, 2022, the format of the Domestic Stocks section of the Preliminary Figures for Trading Conditions in April has been changed from the former market divisions to the new market segments from April 4, 2022.
･Data contained in the PDF file in the above Reference(OSE and TOCOM) includes trading volume/value for Flexible Futures and Options.