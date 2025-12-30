Japan Exchange Group: Trading Overview In Year 2025 & December 2025

Japan Exchange Group released Trading Overview in Year 2025 & December 2025.

Cash Equity Market

- In 2025, annual trading value for the Prime Market (domestic common stocks) was JPY 1,419. 5587 trillion, an all-time high.

- For domestic ETFs, annual trading value was JPY 75.3369 trillion, the second-highest on record.

- In the REIT market, annual trading value was JPY 12.5915 trillion, the eighth-highest on record.

Derivatives Market

- In 2025, total derivatives trading volume was 418,754,394 contracts and recorded the third highest.

- In 2025, total derivatives trading value was JPY 3,742 trillion and recorded the second highest.

- In 2025, trading volume for the night session was 168,494,800 contracts and recorded the third highest and the ratio of the night session was 40.2%.

- In 2025, trading volume for Securities Options was 3,438,374 contracts and the highest record.

- In 2025, trading volume for Nikkei 225 micro Futures, Nikkei 225 mini Options, 3-Month TONA Futures, mini 20-year JGB Futures, East Area Baseload Electricity Futures and West Area Baseload Electricity Futures recorded the highest.

- In December 2025, total derivatives trading volume was 31,434,061 contracts.

- In December 2025, total derivatives trading value reached JPY 418 trillion and the second highest record for December.

- In December 2025, trading volume for the night session and the ratio of the night session were 11,310,348 contracts and 36.0%.

Reference(TSE, Dec. 2025) Reference (TSE, 2025) Reference(OSE and TOCOM, Dec. 2025)