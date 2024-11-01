Japan Exchange Group Trading Overview In October 2024

Japan Exchange Group released Trading Overview in October 2024.

Cash Equity Market

- In October 2024, the daily average trading value for the Prime Market (domestic common stocks) was JPY 4.8169 trillion.

- The daily average trading value for the ETF market was JPY 302.7 billion.

Derivatives Market

- In October 2024, total derivatives trading volume was 32,808,023 contracts.

- In October 2024, total derivatives trading value was JPY 242 trillion.

- In October 2024, trading volume for the night session and the ratio of the night session were 13,974,661 contracts and 42.6%.

- In October 2024, trading volume for 3-Month TONA Futures was 239,511 contracts and the second highest record.

- Total trading volume of the holiday trading on October 14 was 503,112 contracts.





Reference(TSE) Reference(OSE and TOCOM)