Japan Exchange Group Trading Overview In October 2024

Japan Exchange Group released Trading Overview in October 2024.
Cash Equity Market
- In October 2024, the daily average trading value for the Prime Market (domestic common stocks) was JPY 4.8169 trillion.
- The daily average trading value for the ETF market was JPY 302.7 billion.
Derivatives Market
- In October 2024, total derivatives trading volume was 32,808,023 contracts.
- In October 2024, total derivatives trading value was JPY 242 trillion.
- In October 2024, trading volume for the night session and the ratio of the night session were 13,974,661 contracts and 42.6%.
- In October 2024, trading volume for 3-Month TONA Futures was 239,511 contracts and the second highest record.
- Total trading volume of the holiday trading on October 14 was 503,112 contracts.
(note)
･Changes in line with the TSE Market Restructuring
In line with the TSE market restructuring put into effect on April 4, 2022, the format of the Domestic Stocks section of the Preliminary Figures for Trading Conditions in April has been changed from the former market divisions to the new market segments from April 4, 2022.
･Data contained in the PDF file in the above Reference(OSE and TOCOM) includes trading volume/value for Flexible Futures and Options.