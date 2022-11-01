Japan Exchange Group Trading Overview In October 2022

Japan Exchange Group released Trading Overview in October 2022.
Cash Equity Market
- In October 2022, the daily average trading value for the Prime Market (domestic common stocks) was JPY 3.5543 trillion.
- The daily average trading value for the ETF market was JPY 319.7 billion.
Derivatives Market
- In October 2022, total derivatives trading volume was 32,588,177 contracts.
- In October 2022, total derivatives trading value was JPY 221 trillion.
- In October 2022, trading volume for the night session and the ratio of the night session were 14,581,827 contracts and 44.7%.
- In October 2022, total trading volume for Nikkei 225 Weekly Options was 109,155 contracts, the highest record.
- In October 2022, total trading volume for DJIA Futures was 76,544 contracts, the third highest record.
- Total trading volume of the holiday trading on October 10 was 496,991 contracts.
(note)
･Data contained in the PDF file in the above Reference(OSE and TOCOM) includes trading volume/value for Flexible Futures and Options.
【Changes in line with the TSE Market Restructuring】
In line with the TSE market restructuring put into effect on April 4, 2022, the format of the Domestic Stocks section of the Preliminary Figures for Trading Conditions in April has been changed from the former market divisions to the new market segments from April 4, 2022.