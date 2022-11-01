Japan Exchange Group Trading Overview In October 2022

Japan Exchange Group released Trading Overview in October 2022.

Cash Equity Market

- In October 2022, the daily average trading value for the Prime Market (domestic common stocks) was JPY 3.5543 trillion. - The daily average trading value for the ETF market was JPY 319.7 billion.

Derivatives Market

- In October 2022, total derivatives trading volume was 32,588,177 contracts.

- In October 2022, total derivatives trading value was JPY 221 trillion.

- In October 2022, trading volume for the night session and the ratio of the night session were 14,581,827 contracts and 44.7%.

- In October 2022, total trading volume for Nikkei 225 Weekly Options was 109,155 contracts, the highest record.

- In October 2022, total trading volume for DJIA Futures was 76,544 contracts, the third highest record.

- Total trading volume of the holiday trading on October 10 was 496,991 contracts.