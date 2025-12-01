Japan Exchange Group Trading Overview In November 2025

Japan Exchange Group released Trading Overview in November 2025.
Cash Equity Market
- In November 2025, the daily average trading value for the Prime Market (domestic common stocks) was JPY 7.8177 trillion.
- The daily average trading value for the ETF market was JPY 414.8 billion.
Derivatives Market
-In November 2025, total derivatives trading volume was 36,414,589 contracts and the second highest record for November.
-In November 2025, total derivatives trading value was JPY 274 trillion and the second highest record for November.
-In November 2025, trading volume for the night session and the ratio of the night session were 16,196,473 contracts and 44.5%.
(note)
･Changes in line with the TSE Market Restructuring
In line with the TSE market restructuring put into effect on April 4, 2022, the format of the Domestic Stocks section of the Preliminary Figures for Trading Conditions in April has been changed from the former market divisions to the new market segments from April 4, 2022.
･Data contained in the PDF file in the above Reference(OSE and TOCOM) includes trading volume/value for Flexible Futures and Options.