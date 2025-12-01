Japan Exchange Group Trading Overview In November 2025

Japan Exchange Group released Trading Overview in November 2025.

Cash Equity Market

- In November 2025, the daily average trading value for the Prime Market (domestic common stocks) was JPY 7.8177 trillion.

- The daily average trading value for the ETF market was JPY 414.8 billion.

Derivatives Market

-In November 2025, total derivatives trading volume was 36,414,589 contracts and the second highest record for November.

-In November 2025, total derivatives trading value was JPY 274 trillion and the second highest record for November.

-In November 2025, trading volume for the night session and the ratio of the night session were 16,196,473 contracts and 44.5%.

