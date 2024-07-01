Japan Exchange Group: Trading Overview In June 2024 & First Half Of 2024 (January To June)

Japan Exchange Group released Trading Overview in June 2024 & First Half of 2024 (January to June).

Cash Equity Market

- In the first half of 2024 (from April 4, 2024), the daily average trading value for the Prime Market (domestic common stocks) was JPY 5.2228 trillion.

- In the first half of 2024, the daily average trading value for ETFs was JPY311.1 billion.

- In June 2024, the daily average trading value for the Prime Market (domestic common stocks) was JPY 4.5740 trillion.

- The daily average trading value for the ETF market was JPY 259.8 billion.

Derivatives Market

- In the first half of 2024, total derivatives trading volume was 233,697,158 contracts and recorded the third trading volume for the half year.

- In the first half of 2024, total derivatives trading value reached JPY 2,180 trillion and recorded the highest trading volume for the half year.

- In the first half of 2024, trading volume for the night session was 89,146,849 contracts and recorded the third trading volume for the half year. And the ratio of the night session was 38.1%.

- Trading volumes for TOPIX Banks Index Futures, TSE REIT Index Futures, and JPX Prime 150 Index Futures in the first half of 2024 were the second highest records for the half year.

- In June 2024, total derivatives trading volume was 38,739,854 contracts.

- In June 2024, total derivatives trading value was JPY 479 trillion and recorded the third trading value.

- In June 2024, trading volume for the night session and the ratio of the night session were 14,474,769 contracts and 37.4%.

