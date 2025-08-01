Japan Exchange Group Trading Overview In July 2025

Japan Exchange Group released Trading Overview in July 2025.

Cash Equity Market

- In July 2025, the daily average trading value for the Prime Market (domestic common stocks) was JPY 5.2826 trillion.

- The daily average trading value for the ETF market was JPY 240.8 billion.

Derivatives Market

- In July 2025, total derivatives trading volume was 29,022,010 contracts.

- In July 2025, total derivatives trading value was JPY 232 trillion.

- In July 2025, trading volume for the night session and the ratio of the night session were 9,389,037 contracts and 32.4%.

- In July 2025, trading volume for Nikkei 225 mini Options was 1,158,903 contracts and the second highest record.

- In July 2025, trading volume for West Area Baseload Electricity Futures was 1,201 contracts and the second highest record.

- In July 2025, trading volume of 20-year JGB Futures reached 12,099 contracts, the highest level since trading resumed in April 2014.

Reference(TSE) Reference(OSE and TOCOM)