Japan Exchange Group Trading Overview In July 2025

Japan Exchange Group released Trading Overview in July 2025.
Cash Equity Market
- In July 2025, the daily average trading value for the Prime Market (domestic common stocks) was JPY 5.2826 trillion.
- The daily average trading value for the ETF market was JPY 240.8 billion.
Derivatives Market
- In July 2025, total derivatives trading volume was 29,022,010 contracts.
- In July 2025, total derivatives trading value was JPY 232 trillion.
- In July 2025, trading volume for the night session and the ratio of the night session were 9,389,037 contracts and 32.4%.
- In July 2025, trading volume for Nikkei 225 mini Options was 1,158,903 contracts and the second highest record.
- In July 2025, trading volume for West Area Baseload Electricity Futures was 1,201 contracts and the second highest record.
- In July 2025, trading volume of 20-year JGB Futures reached 12,099 contracts, the highest level since trading resumed in April 2014.
(note)
･Changes in line with the TSE Market Restructuring
In line with the TSE market restructuring put into effect on April 4, 2022, the format of the Domestic Stocks section of the Preliminary Figures for Trading Conditions in April has been changed from the former market divisions to the new market segments from April 4, 2022.
･Data contained in the PDF file in the above Reference(OSE and TOCOM) includes trading volume/value for Flexible Futures and Options.