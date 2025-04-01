Japan Exchange Group Trading Overview In FY2024 & March 2025

Cash Equity Market

- In FY2024, daily average trading value for the Prime Market (domestic common stocks) reached JPY 5.0631 trillion. - In the ETF market, trading value was JPY 75.8562 trillion (daily average: JPY 310.9 billion). - In March 2025, the daily average trading value for the Prime Market (domestic common stocks) was JPY 5.3996 trillion. - The daily average trading value for the ETF market was JPY 276.9 billion.

Derivatives Market

- In FY2024, total derivatives trading volume was 455,159,580 contracts and the highest record.

- In FY2024, total derivatives trading value reached JPY 4,019 trillion and the highest record.

- In FY2024, trading volume for the night session was 184,167,267 contracts and the highest record. And the ratio of the night session was 40.5% and the second highest record.

- In FY2024, trading volume for East Area Baseload Electricity Futures was the highest record. And trading volume for TSE REIT Index futures and West Area Baseload Electricity Futures were the second highest record.



- In March 2025, total derivatives trading volume was 42,399,593 contracts.

- In March 2025, total derivatives trading value reached JPY 433 trillion.

- In March 2025, trading volume for the night session and the ratio of the night session were 19,643,949 contracts and 46.3%.

- In March 2025, trading volume for East Area Baseload Electricity Futures was 11,884 contracts and the highest record.

- Total trading volume of the holiday trading on March 20 was 812,511 contracts.