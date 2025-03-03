Japan Exchange Group Trading Overview In February 2025

Cash Equity Market

- In February 2025, the daily average trading value for the Prime Market (domestic common stocks) was JPY 5.4677 trillion. - The daily average trading value for the ETF market was JPY 293.5 billion.

Derivatives Market

- In February 2025, total derivatives trading volume was 29,814,359 contracts. - In February 2025, total derivatives trading value was JPY 257 trillion. - In February 2025, trading volume for the night session and the ratio of the night session were 12,127,609 contracts and 40.7%. - Total trading volume of the holiday trading on February 24 was 949,939 contracts.

(note)

･Changes in line with the TSE Market Restructuring

In line with the TSE market restructuring put into effect on April 4, 2022, the format of the Domestic Stocks section of the Preliminary Figures for Trading Conditions in April has been changed from the former market divisions to the new market segments from April 4, 2022.



･Data contained in the PDF file in the above Reference(OSE and TOCOM) includes trading volume/value for Flexible Futures and Options.