Japan Exchange Group Trading Overview In April 2022

Japan Exchange Group released Trading Overview in April 2022.
Cash Equity Market
- In April 2022, the daily average trading value for the Prime Market (domestic common stocks) was JPY 3.0343 trillion.
- The daily average trading value for the ETF market was JPY264.1 billion.
Derivatives Market
- In April 2022, total derivatives trading volume was 29,715,602 contracts.
- In April 2022, total derivatives trading value reached 209 JPY trillion.
- In April 2022, trading volume for the night session and the ratio of the night session were 12,175,389 contracts and 41.0%.
- In April 2022, total trading volume for Electricity Futures was 3,631 contracts and recorded historical high.
(note)
･Data contained in the PDF file in the above Reference(OSE and TOCOM) includes trading volume/value for Flexible Futures and Options.
【Changes in line with the TSE Market Restructuring】
In line with the TSE market restructuring put into effect on April 4, 2022, the format of the Domestic Stocks section of the Preliminary Figures for Trading Conditions in April has been changed from the former market divisions to the new market segments from April 4, 2022.