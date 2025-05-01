Japan Exchange Group: Status Of Acquisition Of Own Shares

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (JPX) previously announced its decision in the Board of Directors meeting held on April 28, 2025 on matters regarding the acquisition of own shares pursuant to the provisions of its Articles of Incorporation and Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. JPX hereby announces the status of acquisition as follows.

1. Classification of shares acquired Common shares 2． Total no. of shares acquired 359,000 shares 3． Total value of shares acquired JPY 569,200,700 4． Acquisition period* April 30, 2025 5． Acquisition method Purchase on the market of Tokyo Stock Exchange *The acquisition period is the trade execution date.

(Reference)

Details of the resolution reached at the Board of Directors meeting held on April 28, 2025

(1) Classification of shares to Common shares be acquired

(2) Total no. of shares to be 40,000,000 shares (maximum) acquired (3.8% of total no. of issued shares (excluding treasury shares))

(3) Total value of shares to be JPY 20 billion (maximum) acquired

(4) Acquisition period April 30, 2025 – October 28, 2025

(Excluding the last five business days of each accounting period (including quarters))

(5) Acquisition method Purchase on the market of Tokyo Stock Exchange

Cumulative number and value of own shares acquired so far based on the above resolution at the Board of Directors meeting (as of April 30, 2025)

(1) Total no. of shares acquired 359,000 shares

(2) Total value of shares acquired JPY 569,200,700