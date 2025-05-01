Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Japan Exchange Group: Status Of Acquisition Of Own Shares

Date 01/05/2025

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (JPX) previously announced its decision in the Board of Directors meeting held on April 28, 2025 on matters regarding the acquisition of own shares pursuant to the provisions of its Articles of Incorporation and Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. JPX hereby announces the status of acquisition as follows.

1.

Classification of shares acquired         Common shares

2．

Total no. of shares acquired                359,000 shares

3．

Total value of shares acquired             JPY 569,200,700

4．

Acquisition period*                               April 30, 2025

5．

Acquisition method                            Purchase on the market of Tokyo Stock Exchange

 

*The acquisition period is the trade execution date.

 

(Reference)

  1. Details of the resolution reached at the Board of Directors meeting held on April 28, 2025

(1)       Classification of shares to  Common shares be acquired        

(2)       Total no. of shares to be  40,000,000 shares (maximum) acquired (3.8% of total no. of issued shares (excluding treasury shares))

(3)       Total value of shares to be     JPY 20 billion (maximum) acquired

(4)       Acquisition period                  April 30, 2025 – October 28, 2025

(Excluding the last five business days of each accounting period  (including quarters))

(5)       Acquisition method                Purchase on the market of Tokyo Stock Exchange

 

  1. Cumulative number and value of own shares acquired so far based on the above resolution at the Board of Directors meeting (as of April 30, 2025)

(1)       Total no. of shares acquired               359,000 shares

(2)       Total value of shares acquired                       JPY 569,200,700

 

