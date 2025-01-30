Japan Exchange Group: Publication Of Report From Independent Directors' Investigation Committee

As announced in "Establishment of Independent Directors' Investigation Committee" released on October 29, 2024, in light of the fact that an employee of Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc., a subsidiary of Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (JPX), was under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission (SESC) on suspicion of violation of insider trading regulations, JPX established an Independent Directors' Investigation Committee on September 27 to investigate the cause of the incident and enhance the effectiveness of recurrence prevention measures based on the findings. The Committee has been evaluating JPX’s employee education and training systems, business processes, and information management systems, among other things, and verifying JPX’s recurrence prevention measures in relation to this incident. JPX has today received the Committee's Investigation Report.

