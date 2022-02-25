Japan Exchange Group Investment In Digital Asset Markets, Inc.

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (JPX) hereby announces that it has made a minority investment of JPY 360 million in Digital Asset Markets, Inc. as of February 25, 2022.
Through this investment, JPX aims to strengthen its relationship with Digital Asset Markets, Inc., which enables trading of a crypto asset linked to the physical gold price, and Mitsui & Co. Digital Commodities, Inc., the issuer of said asset, while contributing to the acquisition of cutting edge expertise in the digital asset space as well as the development of new business areas.
About Digital Asset Markets, Inc.
Digital Asset Markets, Inc. is a crypto-asset exchange service provider which handles Zipangcoin, a crypto asset issued by Mitsui & Co. Digital Commodities, which is a subsidiary of Mitsui & Co. Zipangcoin is a crypto asset that aims to be roughly linked to the price of physical gold, achieving convenience and enabling small-lot trading for retail investors through digitalization.