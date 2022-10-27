Japan Exchange Group, Inc. And Consolidated Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Results For The Six Months Ended September 30, 2022

During the consolidated cumulative second quarter (from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022), JPX Group recorded operating revenue of ¥66,486 million (increased 1.5% from the same period of the previous fiscal year (i.e., year on year)), and operating expenses were ¥33,240 million (increased 10.2% year on year). As a result, JPX Group recorded operating income of ¥34,127 million (decreased 5.3% year on year) and income before income tax of ¥34,122 million (decreased 5.3% year on year).

Overview of Earnings for Q2 FY2022