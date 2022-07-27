Japan Exchange Group, Inc. And Consolidated Subsidiaries: Consolidated Financial Results For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Based On IFRS), Unaudited

During the consolidated cumulative first quarter (from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022), JPX Group recorded operating revenue of ¥33,576 million (increased 3.3% from the same period of the previous fiscal year (i.e., year on year)), and operating expenses were ¥16,397 million (increased 13.1% year on year). As a result, JPX Group recorded operating income of ¥17,777 million (decreased 3.7% year on year) and income before income tax of ¥17,790 million (decreased 3.7% year on year).

Overview of Earnings for Q1 FY2022