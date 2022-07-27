BV_Trial Banner.gif
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. And Consolidated Subsidiaries: Consolidated Financial Results For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Based On IFRS), Unaudited

Date 27/07/2022

During the consolidated cumulative first quarter (from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022), JPX Group recorded operating revenue of ¥33,576 million (increased 3.3% from the same period of the previous fiscal year (i.e., year on year)), and operating expenses were ¥16,397 million (increased 13.1% year on year). As a result, JPX Group recorded operating income of ¥17,777 million (decreased 3.7% year on year) and income before income tax of ¥17,790 million (decreased 3.7% year on year).

 

Overview of Earnings for Q1 FY2022

