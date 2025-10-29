Japan Exchange Group, Inc. And Consolidated Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Results For The Six Months Ended September 30, 2025 (Based On IFRS), Unaudited

During the current interim consolidated accounting period (from April 1, 2025 to September 30, 2025), JPX Group recorded operating revenue of ¥89,322 million (increased 9.2% from the same period of the previous fiscal year (i.e., year on year)), and operating expenses were ¥38,917 million (increased 11.1% year on year). As a result, JPX Group recorded operating income of ¥51,279 million (increased 7.5% year on year) and income before income tax of ¥51,487 million (increased 7.9% year on year).

Explanatory Material] Overview of Earnings for Q2 FY2025

Notice Regarding Cancellation of Treasury Shares