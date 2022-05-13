Japan Exchange Group: Additional Contribution To Stock-Granting Trust In Stock Compensation Plan For Executives

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (JPX) decided today at the meeting of its Compensation Committee that it will make an additional contribution to the stock-granting trust (hereinafter, the "Trust") of the stock compensation plan for executives (meaning executive officers and those equivalent thereto, excluding persons such as outside directors, directors who are members of the Audit Committee, and auditors; hereinafter the same) of JPX and its subsidiaries that provide the core businesses of JPX Group (hereinafter, the "core subsidiaries"; JPX and the core subsidiaries are hereinafter collectively referred to as the "implementing companies"; and this plan shall hereinafter be referred to as the "Plan").

