Japan And The UK: Shared Growth, Shared Future - Speech By Nikhil Rathi, UK Financial Conduct Authority Chief Executive At Japan Weeks' Opening Reception

While most people might expect Japan and the UK to be quite different, I have found that we have quite a bit in common.

Our countries share a love of timeliness, preparedness, queueing – and, apparently, Paddington Bear.

The UK has loved seeing His Excellency Hiroshi Suzuki, Japanese Ambassador to the UK, bringing Paddington everywhere from London to Nagoya – via Shinkansen, no less.

The relationship between the UK and Japan spans centuries.

In 1858, we signed the Treaty of Amity and Commerce. I find that name fitting, as the spirit of friendship has endured.

In the nineties, both countries held festivalsLink is external showcasing the other’s culture.

And during a recent visit to Japan, the Duchess of Edinburgh and Crown Princess Akishino planted an English oak treeLink is external at the State Guest House – one grown from a tree planted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1975.

But the spirit of commerce has continued, too.

It still underpins our relationship.

In 2021, the UK-Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement marked the UK’s first major trade dealLink is external as an independent trading nation.

Today, Japan is one of the UK’s top investors, and trade between our countries has reached £31 billionLink is external.

We welcome Japanese investment and participation in the UK’s global financial services centre, and honour the exceptional contributions made by Japanese firms throughout history.

I believe we have the potential to become even greater partners, and the UK is committed to fostering our relationship.

To instil in it chowaLink is external – what Hideaki Omiya described as ‘a spirit of harmonious partnership’ – by enhancing our financial cooperation across regulation, innovation and investment.