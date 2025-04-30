Janus Henderson Investors Launches First ETF On SIX Swiss Exchange

As of today, Janus Henderson Investors has become issuer of actively managed Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) on SIX Swiss Exchange. This new addition provides further choice to investors.
With Janus Henderson Investors, SIX welcomes its 18th issuer of active ETFs and 30th ETF issuer overall on the Swiss stock exchange. With their first product, the Janus Henderson Tabula EUR AAA CLO UCITS ETF (EUR) Acc, investors now enjoy a total of 1,989 ETFs. Liquidity will be provided by the market maker RBC Europe Limited.
According to Janus Henderson, the fund will primarily invest in European AAA-rated collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), and can invest up to 30% in non-European AAA CLOs that are compliant with European securitized regulations.
“We’re excited to welcome Janus Henderson and their CLO ETF to SIX Swiss Exchange,” said Danielle Reischuk, Senior ETFs & ETPs Sales Manager, Exchanges, SIX. “This addition offers investors access to the growing collateralized loan obligation market through a regulated product.”
Ignacio De La Maza, Head of EMEA & LatAm Client Group, Janus Henderson Investors, commented: “Janus Henderson has been at the forefront of active fixed income ETF innovation and has an extremely successful proposition where we are the third largest provider of actively managed fixed income ETFs globally and the largest active securitised ETF manager*. Building on our strong track record and success in the US, I’m delighted that we are now extending our expertise in securitised investing to our clients in Switzerland and throughout Europe. The Janus Henderson Tabula EUR AAA CLO UCITS ETF will provide investors access to the high-quality, floating rate European AAA CLO market, historically only made available to institutional investors, in a liquid and transparent manner”.
*Source: Morningstar, as of 28 February 2025
|Product Name
|Trading Currency
|ISIN
|
Market Maker
|Janus Henderson Tabula EUR AAA CLO UCITS ETF (EUR) Acc
|EUR
|DE000SL0PUL7
|
RBC Europe Limited
ETFs on SIX Swiss Exchange: A Continuous Success Story
SIX offers the full spectrum of international ETF services along its value chain as a unique one-stop shop, including creation, redemption, listing, trading and custody as well as high-quality market, index and reference data distribution.
In the first quarter of 2025, ETF turnover on SIX Swiss Exchange more than doubled compared to 2024, reaching CHF 35.3 billion (+122.8%), and the number of transactions increased by 66.6% to 865,971. While 254 new ETFs were listed in 2024, there have already been 132 new ETFs launched on SIX Swiss Exchange in 2025.
Janus Henderson had acquired European ETF provider Tabula Investment Management in 2024, a leading independent ETF provider in Europe with a focus on fixed income and sustainable investment solutions, positioning Janus Henderson as a trusted and credible player in the European ETF market. Further information can be found here: https://www.tabulaim.com/
